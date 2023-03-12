Pictures.

The incredibly well-preserved mummies were discovered in South Africa’s southern Karoo Basin and are thought to date back to the Early Triassic, some 251 million years ago, when this region was experiencing the extremes of dry climate. “The site where these fossils are found represents an extraordinarily rich accumulation of fossils during the immediate aftermath of the Late Permian mass extinction event.” said Dr. Pia Viglietti, paleontologist and Field Museum of Natural History researcher. “It is rare to find this type of preservation in South African fossils from the Karoo Basin. The texture of the skin impression confirms the hypothesis that Lystrosaurus (an early mammalian relative called a synapsid) did not have scaly bodies like reptiles or other very ancient dinosaur and crocodile relatives that lived at the same time.” Viglietti said. “What many have speculated is that synapsids probably had thick ‘skin’ not unlike hippos or rhinoceroses.” According to Viglietti, clues hidden within the sediment and how these specimens have been relied upon in the fossil record indicate that when they were alive, the Early Triassic was experiencing unpredictable weather conditions. Often this meant periods of immensely dry and arid conditions, which are thought to have contributed to the deaths of these animals as they starved to death.

Histological analyzes of the Karoo specimens indicate that they were juveniles and subadults, demonstrating that life expectancy hung in the balance due to conditions at the time. Although it is possible that they have adapted to reach sexual maturity at a young age , it seems that in the end it was not enough as their presence suddenly decreases.

While Viglietti and colleagues’ paper awaits evidence, he hopes to continue examining ways ancient animals coped, or failed to cope, with extreme weather and extinction events. “I’m interested in investigating mass extinction recovery more, because these results show how long it takes to recover from a mass extinction event. For years many Karoo workers thought the recovery was fairly quick after this event, but what this site tells us is that even Lystrosaurus was really struggling in the unpredictable new world of the early Triassic.”.