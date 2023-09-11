Munich cannot enforce requirements for alternative living space

Misappropriation of living space: Munich cannot enforce requirements for replacement living space

At the end of 2017, the city issued statutes based on the Misuse of Purpose Act (ZwEWG). In it, it set out the requirements that an offer to build replacement living space should meet so that it can approve the misappropriation: Rented living space should only be allowed to be replaced by other rental living space that is comparable in terms of rent. The rent amount should be based on the local comparative rent according to the current rent index for Munich.

The Munich Administrative Court declared this regulation of the Munich Statute to be ineffective in a regulatory review procedure due to a violation of the requirements of the ZwEWG. The subjective idea of ​​the Munich decision-makers that the prevailing market situation also requires rent regulation cannot – without express legal authorization from the state legislature – support the complained rules of the statutes. The city of Munich went to the Bavarian Constitutional Court.

BayVerfGH does not recognize any reprehensible violation of the law

The BayVerfGH dismissed the popular lawsuit as inadmissible, because the city had not demonstrated any possible violation of fundamental rights. The stated right to an appropriate apartment does not guarantee a subjective right and by claiming that the social connection of the property was disregarded, the city is not complaining that a fundamental right or a right equivalent to a fundamental right has been violated.

According to the judges, it also did not substantiate a violation of the guarantee of self-government that the city was allowed to assert in the popular lawsuit procedure. The city of Munich is overlooking the fact that no rights were taken away from it by the ZwEWG, which came into force in 2009. Rather, municipalities with a housing shortage were only given options for action in order to maintain their overall housing supply with the authorization to issue regulations on misappropriation of purposes.

The city also did not make any progress with its alternative request to declare the regulation “regarding the failure to specify the alternative living space” to be unconstitutional. The court considered objective constitutional law to be affected by the alleged violation of the principle of the rule of law. However, the city cannot base a popular lawsuit on its violation alone.

