The short month of February did not go as well on the stock market as the start of the year, but the Dax was able to easily hold the 15,000 mark and even rose to over 15,565 points in the middle of the month – but has tended to move sideways since then. Profit-taking, concerns about persistently high inflation and thus greater attractiveness of interest-bearing securities may be responsible for this.
The proportion of German stocks among the most traded stocks by revenue in February was just 39 percent (44 percent), the US title reached 25 (24) percent. Canada, the Netherlands, France, the Cayman Islands (particularly Luckin Coffee, Baidu, Tencent and NIO), Norway and Australia (Westgold, BHG Group and Fortescue Metals) follow at a considerable distance.
