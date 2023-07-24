Municipal council will deal with a possible increase in fares after the citizen hearing

TUNGURAHUA

From the Sala Magna of the GAD Municipality of Ambato, the union of urban and rural transport participated in a citizen hearing, on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 19, 2023, an act that was attended by Mayor Diana Caiza, the councilors of the collegiate body.

The meeting will take place next Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Prior to this hearing, which allowed the technical analysis developed by the transport group to be known, the municipal administration held several meetings with the union, where the councilors of Ambato were also present. “As a responsible collegiate body that we are, it is important to follow the corresponding process and not take this ordinance that regulates the ticket rate lightly, just as we have listened to you, it is important to know the feelings of other citizen actors to make a decision,” said Mayor Diana Caiza. During this space, a new citizen hearing with civil society was agreed, here social actors from different sectors, organizations, unions, collectives, etc. will participate. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. After this citizen hearing, the inclusion of the treatment of the ‘Ordinance that regulates the setting of rates for public transport services for urban and rural passengers in the Ambato canton’ will immediately be included on the agenda of the Municipal Council, where the 13 authorities that comprise it and the mayoress of Ambato, will make a decision.

