MUNICIPAL COUNCILORS TO THE BEATS!!! « cde news

SANTA ROSA DEL AGUARAY (special envoy) Yesterday afternoon/night at the end of the session of the municipal councilors of the city of Santa Rosa del Aguaray, those present witnessed an embarrassing episode that involved councilors Pedro Cabañas and Luis Salas , where these two ended up beating each other, a truly degrading encounter and even more so coming from two public figures who were elected by the citizens and should be busy satisfying the needs of the people using the power given to them and especially within the democratic life, respecting the basic rights of coexistence and not behaving like two troglodytes

This morning the municipal board of Santa Rosa del Aguaray issued a statement to the public where they spoke about the repudiation of physical and verbal violence and also about a reduction in diet and other benefits that they obtain as rabbits. Councilor Pedro Cabañas gave his version of the attack, saying that the cabinet prepared by the mayor was the cause of the violence, which came to take over the functions that correspond to the Colorado councilors, wanting to justify the attack by saying that the mayor left it to them. aside and that this is violence, when leaving the meeting he reproached Luis Salar, telling him that he is a blackmailer and to which the other responded with a blow, and Pedro Cabañas with a knee, finally both were taken to the hospital and now there is a ongoing lawsuit, to which Pedro Canañas responds that he does not fear anyone and even less justice, which he builds and bets on Santa Rosa del Aguaray. They justify the altercation by saying that they want to apply a dictatorship, stop democracy and pointing out that the attacks are permanent and that this time they reached the physical level, despite the justification they are satisfied with their violent and reprehensible actions.

comment

comment

Previous article POLICE EVENTS

Share this: Facebook

X

