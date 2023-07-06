Municipal councils can sign agreements with ESAP to elect officials – news

The selection of municipal representatives must be carried out through a contest

merit public.

The Administrative Department of the Public Function and the Superior School of

Public Administration (ESAP) informed, once again, the municipalities of fifth and sixth

category, which on Friday, July 7, ends the term to sign agreements

inter-administrative procedures in relation to merit contests to elect representatives

municipal 2024-2028.

The entities noted that the selection processes for municipal representatives should

be carried out through a public contest of merits that must be led by the councils

of those municipalities.

They also stated that the merit contest, according to the Constitutional Court,

must be subject to the general standards of jurisprudence in this matter, to ensure

compliance with the rules that regulate access to public service, the right to

equality and due process.

In this sense, the ESAP is legally empowered to support the councils free of charge.

fifth and sixth category municipal authorities in carrying out the selection processes for

choose representatives

However, in order for the Escuela Superior de Administración Pública to be able to advise the

councils, they must sign an inter-administrative agreement with it, the term of which expires

this July 7th.

The fifth category municipalities in Colombia are those with between 10,001 and

20,000 inhabitants, a range in which around 40 municipalities are found. For his part,

those in the sixth category have less than 10,000 inhabitants, the group to which they belong

about 960 municipalities in the country. Therefore, close to 1,000 municipalities, of the 1,102

municipalities, 11 districts and 18 non-municipalized areas that Colombia has can

access free support from ESAP.

