Municipal Maternal and Child Health Hospital Committee Holds Theme Education Work Meeting on Implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era

Municipal Maternal and Child Health Hospital Committee holds educational meeting on Xi Jinping Thought

On September 15, the Municipal Maternal and Child Health Hospital Committee held a theme education work meeting to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The meeting, which was attended by over 100 individuals including hospital leaders, party branch secretaries, middle-level cadres, and party members, aimed to mobilize the hospital’s staff to grasp the principles of Xi Jinping Thought and apply them to their work.

During the meeting, Chen Ke, a member of the Party Committee and Vice President of the Kaifeng Maternal and Child Health Hospital, provided a detailed explanation of the “Implementation Plan of the CPC Kaifeng Maternal and Child Health Hospital Committee for In-depth Study and Implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”. This plan serves as a guideline for the hospital to deepen its understanding of Xi Jinping Thought and integrate it into their daily operations.

In his mobilization speech, Li Zhixian, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Municipal Maternal and Child Health Hospital, emphasized the importance of embracing Xi Jinping Thought and implementing its principles. He urged all party members and cadres to enhance their sense of political responsibility and mission, and to ensure that the theme education leads to actual results. Li Zhixian also stressed the need to support the “two establishments” and practice the “two maintenances” through practical actions. By effectively utilizing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the hospital can guide its practice and promote high-quality development.

In order to ensure the successful completion of the theme education tasks, Li Zhixian called for strengthened organizational leadership and careful implementation. He emphasized the importance of combining the theme education with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and aligning it with the central work of the hospital. Li Zhixian also highlighted the need for precision and powerful supervision, as well as publicity and guidance to create a supportive atmosphere. By gathering powerful forces and promoting party building, the hospital can achieve high-quality development in healthcare services.

The educational meeting on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era served as a crucial platform for the hospital’s staff to deepen their understanding of the principles set forth by the Chinese leader. It marked an important step towards fully implementing these principles and guiding the hospital towards achieving its goals in providing high-quality maternal and child healthcare services.

