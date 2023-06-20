Municipal Meeting of Adult Rajaleña and Interpretation Contest of the Leaf

Neiva was filled with joy and tradition with this exciting event that brought together numerous attendees at the Jorge Villamil Cordovez Music Park.

One of the most outstanding moments of the day was the interpretation contest of the leaf, an ancient tradition of Huila and other regions of Colombia.

In the event, the participants demonstrated their skill and creativity by sounding different types of leaves, from leaves such as the orange leaf and the mamoncillo leaf that are the most used to create captivating melodies.

The festive atmosphere and the enthusiasm of the attendees created a unique atmosphere full of tradition. The community was able to enjoy music, dance and the emotion of witnessing this cultural manifestation so deeply rooted in the region.

This event not only promoted the folklore and cultural identity of the region, but also reaffirmed the pride of being Opita and the desire to preserve our roots for future generations.

