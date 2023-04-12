Status: 04/11/2023 9:20 p.m Hamburg’s red-green Senate wants to pay more attention to the fact that employees are paid appropriately for public contracts or purchases. To this end, he decided on Tuesday to reform the so-called Public Procurement Act.

Companies that want to do business with the city of Hamburg will have to pay their employees according to tariffs in the future. This should now be protected by law. The applicable industry collective agreements with unions with collective bargaining power serve as the basis for this. It doesn’t matter whether it’s about the procurement of office chairs or new Peter wagons or a new cleaning order.

Dressel: “The city must act as a role model”

Finance Senator Andreas Dressel (SPD) said on Tuesday at the state press conference: “We have to stop the tariff evasion that we have in certain areas of economic life. It has to be about paying fairly according to the tariff.” The city and the state should act as role models in this area. According to the new regulation, the amount of the minimum wages specified in the ordinances must be reviewed every two years, for the first time in 2024. This means that for the first time an effective tariff loyalty regulation will be binding for awards in Hamburg.

More jobs for people with disabilities

In addition, workshops for people with disabilities should also be able to get orders more easily in the future. The aim should be to make procurement more social and inclusive. Every year, Hamburg advertises supply and service contracts with a total volume of 340 million euros.

German trade union federation calls for stricter rules

There had already been talks with trade unions and the economy in advance. They are now continuing in the hearing phase for the new law. Because one concern is that offers could also fail to materialize if companies do not want to accept the conditions. Politics “should not govern at will” into the economy, says Anna von Treuenfels (FDP). For the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), on the other hand, the draft does not go far enough. He calls for much stricter regulations.

legislation later this year

However, the legal implementation is complicated. The whole thing must be compatible with existing laws, right up to European law. The Parliament is expected to pass the new Public Procurement Act before the end of this year.

