Municipal Party Committee Holds Meeting to Implement Central Government and Provincial Policies, and Discusses Theme Education, Rural Revitalization, and Tourism Development

The Municipal Party Committee Standing Committee Meeting and the First Meeting of the Municipal Party Committee Theme Education Leading Group were held on September 12, hosted by Ding Chun, Municipal Party Committee Secretary. The purpose of the meeting was to study and implement the spirit of relevant meetings of the central government and the province, focusing on themes such as education, rural revitalization, and tourism development.

During the meeting, Ding Chun conveyed the summaries and deployment from the first batch of meetings on thematic education, rural revitalization, ecological environment protection, and integrated development in the Yangtze River Delta. The city’s implementation work was discussed and plans were made. Reports on theme education work preparations, poverty alleviation, and rural revitalization were presented. The “Implementation Opinions” and “Work Plans” on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s Thought were reviewed and adopted. Additionally, documents such as the “Beauty and Beautiful Countryside” and “Implementation Opinions on Deepening the Integration of Culture and Tourism” were also approved.

The meeting highlighted that the in-depth thematic education throughout the party is a major decision-making arrangement by the Party Central Committee and a major political task. It emphasized the need to firmly support the “two establishments” and achieve the “two safeguards”. Thematic education should be planned from a high position, with a focus on theoretical study, investigation and research, development, and review. It should be implemented in a down-to-earth manner, with a strong emphasis on true learning, understanding, and belief.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of accelerating the construction of harmonious rural areas and promoting high-quality and efficient agriculture. It called for improvements in the cultural tourism industry, highlighting the government’s role, market orientation, and innovation. The deep integration of culture and tourism should empower rural revitalization. The meeting also recognized the opportunities presented by the integration of the Yangtze River Delta. Efforts should be made to attract investment and integrate Tongling’s industry into the industrial chain and supply chain of the region.

The meeting stressed the need to study and implement Xi Jinping’s Thought on Ecological Civilization and prioritize ecological and green development. Rectification of outstanding ecological and environmental problems was emphasized, along with the implementation of policies that address the root causes. The battle against pollution, carbon reduction, and green transformation were identified as key priorities to support high-quality development.

Overall, the meeting provided a platform for discussing and planning various important topics for the future development of the city. It emphasized the need for thorough implementation, coordination, and cooperation to achieve the desired goals and ensure the well-being of the people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

