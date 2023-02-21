On the afternoon of February 20th, the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Party Group (Expanded) Meeting and Theoretical Learning Center Group Group Study was held. Shi Xinxin, secretary of the party group and director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Shang Xin, Deputy Secretary of the Party Group and Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Zheng Hui, Wang Haitao, and Li Jie, Members of the Party Group and Deputy Directors, Zheng Zhixue, Deputy Director, Fang Zaimin, Member of the Party Group and Secretary-General attended.

The meeting conveyed and learned the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic in the near future, the spirit of the important speech at the opening ceremony of the seminar on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the spirit of important articles published recently, relevant meetings of the provincial party committee spirit; learned knowledge about representative law and supervision law; studied the theme practice activity plan of the city’s people’s congress system “provide suggestions for the work of the people’s congress in the new era, and contribute to the construction of a high-quality development model city”; representatives of the participants made exchanges and speeches.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to deeply understand and accurately grasp, and effectively unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech; it is necessary to further promote the implementation of various measures for epidemic prevention and control in the new stage, and consolidate the hard-won achievements of epidemic prevention and control; Strictly govern the party in an all-round way, adhere to the strict tone and strict measures for a long time, and comprehensively improve the work efficiency of the people’s congress organs; we must earnestly study, widely publicize, perform duties in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, do a good job in the work of the people’s congress in the new era, and use the hard work of the people’s congress Actual performance promotes the construction of a demonstration city for high-quality development in the new era of Hebi City.