In a recent theme education reading class, the party group of the Municipal Sports Bureau studied and implemented Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The class focused on the report of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the “Constitution of the Communist Party of China“. Wang Lei, the secretary of the bureau’s Party Leadership Group and director, led the class and other members of the Party Leadership Group made exchange speeches.

During the meeting, the importance of thoroughly studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the Party Constitution was emphasized. The participants were urged to align their thoughts and actions with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, promote the great spirit of party building, and internalize and externalize the Party Constitution through practical actions. It was stressed that practical actions should be taken to learn ideas, strengthen Party spirit, emphasize practice, and strive to achieve outstanding results in building a strong sports country.

The meeting also highlighted the need for continuous learning and innovation. Participants were encouraged to integrate everything they learn and continue working hard to understand the mission and tasks of sports work in the new era and new journey. They were urged to benchmark and compare, innovate, and strive for excellence in order to promote higher quality in the sports industry. Taking responsibility and exerting the “head goose effect” were also emphasized, with participants being urged to set an example and test the results of theme education through their work performance.

The Municipal Sports Bureau’s party group is dedicated to implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and ensuring the principles of the Party Constitution are followed. Through concentrated study and discussion, they aim to strengthen their understanding and application of Xi Jinping Thought, and contribute to the development of a strong sports country.

