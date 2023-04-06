Mayor Mario Durán, through the municipal Ministry of Culture, offered a concert by the San Salvador Municipal Symphony Orchestra (OSSS) inside the Somasca El Calvario Parish, as part of the cultural and entertainment activities that the commune capital has organized in the recovered areas of the Historic Center during this Holy Week.

“This afternoon our Municipal Symphony Orchestra of the San Salvador mayor’s office offers a concert for all Salvadorans at the El Calvario church. We are waiting for you all to continue enjoying the Historic Center this Holy Week”, said the mayor of the capital at the start of the show.

The 200 children and young people that make up the musical group performed classical, popular and sacred melodies inside the neo-Gothic temple dating from 1660 AD and which, after the voluntary removal of sales from its surroundings, is the venue for events of a cultural nature. , and it has become one of the most visited religious sites during this Major Week for residents of the capital who express faith and piety in their atriums.

“They are spaces that people can now enjoy and come to know, to rediscover jewels that have been hidden for many years. This type of project allows us to create this option so that people can come and enjoy all these spaces. The mayor asked us to do the concert in the El Calvario church, and the priest gladly opened the doors for all the citizens of the capital to enjoy the event,” said César Juárez, the capital’s Secretary of Culture, during the event.

The OSSS project originated during the administration of the now President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, in 2015; and now, it has been resumed and promoted by the Municipal Government of the mayor Mario Durán, which through this initiative, provides musical training to children and young people between the ages of 4 and 22, through workshops, training, classes and rehearsals given by professionals from the country’s symphonic scene.

During this day, the Secretary of Culture of San Salvador developed free cultural days in the heart of El Salvador and other parts of the capital, among which are: experimental painting workshops for children and folkloric dance presentations by Casa Maya (both in Plaza Morazán), storytelling shows with puppets in San Antonio Abad, demonstrations of alternative spray painting in the surroundings of the El Calvario church, where starting at 6:30 pm a spectacle of video mapping alluding to Holy Week.

Mayor Mario Durán has also managed free transportation for all Salvadorans who wish to visit the revitalized center of the capital during this holiday period, which has the following boarding points: Multiplaza, Galerías Shopping Center, Bambú City Center, Salvador del Mundo, Parque Cuscatlán and the eighth stage of Metrocentro, with departure times: 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm