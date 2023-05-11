Home » Municipal utilities reduce the electricity price for thousands of customers
Municipal utilities reduce the electricity price for thousands of customers

Customers who, in the last turbulent year and a half on the energy market, paid for an electricity tariff at the Klagenfurt municipal utility had to accept significantly higher prices than existing customers. The price for the EKG Comfort tariff was 38 cents per kilowatt hour, while existing customers only pay 13.60 cents per kilowatt hour for the EKG Classic tariff.

5500 customers benefit

As of May 15, the latter will now pay 29.50 cents per kilowatt hour. The increase in prices in times of massive price increases that are enormously burdensome for many residents of Klagenfurt made headlines. For the approximately 5500 customers of the comfort tariff, however, it will be cheaper. From June 1st they will pay the same price for electricity as customers with the classic tariff.

“Due to an initial easing in the procurement costs, we can already reduce the prices of these customers to the prices of existing customers,” explains STW board member Erwin Smole. The partial payment amount will be adjusted in the course of the next billing.

The municipal energy supplier cannot yet say when the electricity price for all customers will be lowered and thus adjusted to the current price on the energy markets – it was 12.8 cents per kilowatt hour in April. “We monitor the market every day. There are already reliefs for customers with heat pumps (they receive a one-time subsidy of 290 euros net, note). There is also a separate tariff for customers with electric heating,” says press spokeswoman Ute Zaworka.

