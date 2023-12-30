Municipalities are unable to cope with more complex permitting

© © VRT

Municipalities fail to acquire sufficient expertise in spatial planning. This is evident from a study by Ghent University commissioned by the Flemish Department of the Environment, as stated on Thursday in De Tijd.

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM

According to the study, 94 percent of local environmental officials indicate that they often or always find the workload too high and in more than three-quarters of the municipalities the pressure is too high for more than half of the staff. The main cause of the increasing workload lies in the complexity of the files (98 percent) and regulations (95 percent). High expectations and contacts with residents and project developers are also important. In addition, the lack of staff plays a major role.

This translates into a high rate of attrition and high turnover. Nearly half of the environmental services in Flanders were recently confronted with a high outflow, resulting in a major loss of file knowledge and general expertise. In addition, almost half of local authorities rarely or never succeed in filling vacancies with quality. Cities and municipalities are increasingly turning to external parties, such as consultants, for these open positions. An expensive matter that often only temporarily enhances its own services.

According to the study, there is a connection between workload and difficulties for local environmental officials and the scale of the municipality. The pressure is significantly higher in smaller cities and municipalities. More cooperation between municipalities could provide a solution.

