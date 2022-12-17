Home News Municipalities in Udine, agreement reached in the centre-left: former rector De Toni will be the candidate for mayor who will challenge Fontanini
Municipalities in Udine, agreement reached in the centre-left: former rector De Toni will be the candidate for mayor who will challenge Fontanini

Agreement in Udine for the centre-left mayoral candidate who will challenge the current mayor Pietro Fontanini. The former rector Alberto Felice De Toni and the exponent of the Pd Alessandro Venanzi have found a mediation and announce that De Toni will lead the coalition.

“I take a step forward for the good of the city. The responsibility that many and many have assigned me even in this last period, obviously including the Democratic Party, is for me – says Alessandro Venanzi – a reason for true pride and I intend to make this heritage available to a unitary coalition led by Alberto De Toni , convinced that everything must be done to ensure that Udine changes pace and leadership decisively after these negative years of the Fontanini administration.

I therefore intend to make available to the city and the coalition the experience and knowledge of the city that I have gained in these years as an administrator, – concludes the leader of the Democratic Party – convinced that together with Alberto’s skills they will be fundamental ingredients to give this community a other kind of future.”

“Alessandro Venanzi is a fundamental resource for this city, I consider him a fundamental pillar of the coalition we are building – concludes De Toni -. Udine needs a new civic project, the community needs answers to the many problems that have grown over the years and I am particularly happy with the agreement reached with him.

Now it will be essential that all the political forces that already recognize each other and I hope will recognize themselves in this civic project meet to formalize a unitary candidacy and define the first steps of the work that awaits us “

