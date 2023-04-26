Municipalities of Cali already have winners in Valle INN

A total of 973 entrepreneurs from 18 municipalities in Cali will benefit from the Valle INN Comunas program carried out by the departmental government in the capital of Valle.

From bakeries to aesthetics, they strengthen their economy in the communes with the contributions provided by the administration of Clara Luz Roldán, who has stated that “Cali resurfaces with Valle INN”.

The president of Valle del Cauca said that “Valle INN Comunas already has the winners and on this occasion 3,374 productive projects have been submitted to the pitch, of which 973 have been the beneficiaries, this corresponds to 28.8% of the total”.

Roldán described the call as “supremely successful with which we fulfilled Cali and the resurgence of our capital is evident.”

On this occasion, communes one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, ten and six, ten and eight, twenty and twenty-one, will be impacted with the inputs , equipment and tools that They will be delivered with an investment of $4,545 million.

Incentives

Welcoming the most representative sectors of the economy in the communes of Cali and strengthening entrepreneurship, the Government of Valle del Cauca will arrive this year to the 973 entrepreneurs selected from the 18 communes to give them incentives that will improve their productive units and the income for their families.

Pedro Andrés Bravo Sánchez, Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness of the Valley, added in this regard that “among the most representative sectors to impact we have restaurants, pet stores, neighborhood stores, bakeries, pastry shops, dental offices, mechanical workshops, clothing, decorations and handicrafts, sauces, footwear, aesthetics, pizzerias and miscellaneous”.

The official emphasized that “We are supporting the entire economy of our capital”.

Bravo stated that the name of the winning ventures can be found on the website

With this investment, the departmental government seeks to boost entrepreneurs in the city of Cali and advance the economic reactivation of the region.

