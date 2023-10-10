Municipalities of Cauca among those prioritized in matters of public order for the 2023 territorial elections – news

The number of territorial entities with priority attention from the Military and Police Forces increased to 143.

At a meeting of the National Public Order Subcommittee, the national registrar of Civil Status, Alexander Vega Rocha, reported that, according to the fourth electoral risk map, the number of municipalities for priority attention was increased to 143, by the Military and Police Forces, in matters of public order for the territorial elections on October 29.

These municipalities, for the most part, are located in the departments of the Cauca, Valle del Cauca, Nariño, Chocó, Norte de Santander and Meta. “There the Military and Police Forces are going to deploy greater force, with the aim of guaranteeing public order and security in this electoral process,” said the national registrar.

Faced with the incidents last week in Santa Marta, related to the demonstrations after the revocation of registration by the National Electoral Council (CNE), of the candidate for Mayor for the Fuerza Ciudadana party, Carmen Patricia Caicedo Omar, the registrar National announced the reopening, starting tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10, of the headquarters of the Departmental Delegation of Magdalena and the Special Registry of Santa Marta.

“The decision was made to provide police and ESMAD support from both headquarters, in order to reactivate all operations and public service, guaranteeing not only the honor, life and safety of the officials, but also the of all citizens who go to the Registry Office in Santa Marta. It should be noted that, during the days of closure, the work of the National Registry around the territorial elections was carried out on time and continuously,” he said.

Likewise, Vega Rocha indicated that, taking into account that the bilateral cessation was signed within the framework of the ‘Total Peace’ policy, the high commissioner for peace, Iván Danilo Rueda Rodríguez, will be asked to specify whether he is included in the process. the cessation of hostilities, not only against the Military and Police Forces, but also against the civilian population.

Meeting of the National Public Order Subcommittee, chaired by the national registrar of Civil Status, Alexander Vega Rocha, and the Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco.

In turn, the registrar reiterated that on October 29, before 9:00 pm, citizens will know the pre-count information of the country’s 1,102 mayors and the 32 governors. Likewise, he assured that before 12:00 am, the results of the Municipal Councils, Assemblies and Local Administrative Boards (JAL) will be known.

Finally, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Alfonso Campo Martínez, said that this corporation has also requested the support of the public force to close the territorial elections. “We have requested support from the national government and all police authorities for the tellers that we are going to have in each of the departments, so that the electoral process ends calmly.”

