Municipalities of the center of Cesar would pool royalty resources to build a university in La Jagua

The National Government Development Plan includes the construction of a headquarters of the Popular University of Cesar (UPC) in the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico, center of the department, as part of the productive and social transformation of the mining corridor.

It is a commitment that the Ministry of Mines and Energy acquired within a series of projects in this area of ​​Cesar that for decades has been dedicated to mining, and now seeks to accelerate the energy transition.

However, the territorial entities will also have to make investments to materialize this educational institution.

“WE ARE WILLING TO INVEST”: MAYOR OF LA JAGUA

The mayor of La Jagua, Ovelio Jiménez, assured EL PILÓN that if the national government does not provide the resources, initially, the municipalities will start financing.

$49,000 million would cost the construction of the university headquarters, according to official sources.

Ovelio Jiménez, mayor of La Jagua de Ibirico. PHOTO: JOAQUIN RAMIREZ.

“The idea is that we start with our own resources. The municipalities of La Jagua, Becerril, Chiriguaná, Codazzi and El Paso are willing to invest royalties in higher education”, Jimenez stated.

MINI-EDUCATION INTERVENTION

To start, the project needs the approval of the Ministry of Education, whose head, Aurora Vergara, was in Valledupar this Thursday talking with Jiménez; the mayor of Becerril, Raúl Machado, and the rector of the UPC, Rober Romero.

“A pre-agreement was reached with the minister so that she gives us the go-ahead and we can start because in this way the National Mining Agency would be ceding the land to the Popular University of Cesar, we would make the agreement and the national government joins”asserted the mayor of La Jagua.

In turn, Romero stated that there is property “almost 4 hectares” which would be delivered to the alma mater for construction in La Jagua de Ibirico.

The Minister of Education, Aurora Vergara, and the rector of the UPC, discussed the sustainability of the headquarters, this Thursday in Valledupar. /PHOTO: THE PYLON.

For his part, Vergara confirmed to EL PILÓN that there will be a meeting in July with the aforementioned officials to advance the project, not only at the infrastructure level, but also from academic sustainability.

MORE COVERAGE

“Not only is there will, it is a commitment from the National Development Plan to guarantee that we move forward with the headquarters and that it can open up the possibility of increasing educational coverage in that region,” maintained the academic.

Vergara Figueroa added that to achieve this objective, the ministries of Education, Mines and Energy, Environment and Science are working “in an articulated way to guarantee that project.”

According to the mayors, the purpose is that after the October elections, when the “guarantee law” passes, the institutions sign the agreement to start the process.

