As part of the preventive follow-up that the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation carries out on the School Feeding Program -PAE- for the 2023 term, the control entity indicated that of the 97 Certified Territorial Entities (ETC) responsible for providing the service, 60 have already given start of the academic calendar and in 15 of these, it was not guaranteed from the first day of the school calendarthe food supplement for beneficiaries in official educational institutions.

According to the report of the UAPA Special Administrative Unit for School Feeding, the Public Ministry learned the report of delays in the municipalities of La Estrella, Valledupar, Quibdó, Lorica, Facatativá, Neiva, Armenia, Santa Marta, Buenaventurafor the start of provision of the service and implementation of the school feeding program.

The control entity referred to its concern for cases such as that of Sucre, where the Government will award the contract until March 15, 2023, and situations such as that of Yopal, a territorial entity that must initiate a new process for a declaration of void that was in progress.

The Public Ministry also specified that, according to the report, in the departments of Antioquia, Cauca and Chocó, the start of the PAE was carried out partially and in the case of Caquetá, Córdoba, Guaviare, Sucre and Quindío, the start of operation for the provision of the service was not reported, putting at risk that children and adolescents receive timely and with quality, the food rations they require to guarantee their access and permanence in the school system.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, through the territorial and judicial attorneys, surveillance of the provision of the school feeding program will continuer, reminding mayors and governors that they must strictly comply with the provisions of Directive 019 of 2022 issued by the control entity.