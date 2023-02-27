news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, FEBRUARY 26 – They have sued the municipal administration because it did not recognize them as mothers and now it will be up to the Court of Turin to decide. A rainbow couple, mothers of twin girls, born with heterologous fertilization practiced abroad, have given rise to a legal battle (in which the first hearing was held on January 23rd), as the Municipality of Trofarello, in the hinterland of Turin, denied the registration in the registry office of the two little sisters as daughters of both women.



As anticipated in the local pages of the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’, the couple turned to the ‘Luca Coscioni’ association, which deals with the defense of civil liberties, which it has made available, for one of the first causes in Italy on the subject , a pool of lawyers formed by Filomena Gallo, Angioletto Calandrini, Massimo Clara and Edoardo Carmagnola.



Mayor Stefano Napoletano made no comment on the matter, while the councilor for social policies, Emilia Tiso, reached by telephone by ANSA, explained that the municipality’s decision “is absolutely not ideological”. “It is the State that must decide and it is not up to the Municipalities to be arbiters of the question – she says – We cannot register both mothers because the law does not allow it. Surely the path different from the norm is a path that is traveled – concludes the councilor Tiso – but now the law doesn’t allow it”. (HANDLE).

