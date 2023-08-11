Municipality of Dosquebradas opens call for innovative projects

In order to encourage the technological development of Dosquebradas and promote spaces for the implementation of information technologies and the social appropriation of knowledge from education, the Ministry of Economic Development and Competitiveness opened the call to participate in Science Week , Technology and Innovation 2023.

Projects with a vocation for industrial and business innovation in the municipality may be registered until August 30, 2023 and compete for being one of the projects with the greatest innovative significance for the municipality. This week is planned to take place in the month of September.

The Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness of Dosquebradas, Geovanny Ducuara Londoño, shared: “We are very happy. Promote this type of space to promote the appropriation of science, technology and innovation here in the municipality of Dosquebradas and in the department. We started the call process for the registration of innovative projects and technological development, formulated by students, businessmen, entrepreneurs and the general public”.

