Municipality of Hernandarias carries out a day of comprehensive care for women from the Bella Vista neighborhood

Municipality of Hernandarias carries out a day of comprehensive care for women from the Bella Vista neighborhood

Mayor Nelson Cano actively participated in the activity that provided various services to women in the sector.

The Municipality of Hernandarias, under the administration of Mayor Nelson Cano, carries out a series of days of comprehensive care for women in various neighborhoods of the community. On this occasion, through the Women’s Secretariat in charge of the Lawyer. Lucía Escobar, she has provided attention to the residents of the Bella Vista neighborhood.

The activity was carried out in the Santa Clara Chapel and had the collaboration of the Identification Department, Civil Registry, Hernandarias District Hospital, the Paulina Training and Labor Training Center, to provide all the necessary services for the neighborhood women.

During the day the services provided were ID, civil registry, medical and dental consultations, vaccinations and hairdressing.

