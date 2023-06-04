Municipality of Hernandarias produces food derived from soybeans

The Municipality of Hernandarias, through the Directorate of Social Action, follows the work on the preparation of soy-derived foods; This is thanks to an agreement with the Los Angeles Paraguay-China Foundation and the municipal administration.

Through it, it was possible to install a soy milk kettle and also obtained utensils for the mechanical cow, which is used in the premises of the former dispensary in the Las Mercedes neighborhood, located on the municipal corralón property.

The production and distribution of soy-derived foods is the responsibility of the Social Action Directorate, under the coordination of its director Gloria Torres and the officials of said municipal agency.

The mayor Nelson Cano, stated that he is very happy with the support of the Los Angeles Foundation for the work that the municipality has been carrying out in pursuit of the most humble sector of our community, which is receiving 500 liters of soy-derived milk weekly, whose distribution It takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting at 7:00 in the morning. The delivery of coffee and soy meat, and baked goods produced in the Municipal Bakery is also being carried out.

The inputs for the production of milk and its derivatives are donations from the Foundation; as well as the mechanical cow and the kettle.

“We are very happy for these achievements, which we have managed through this municipal administration, and we will not rest from fighting every day so that this type of benefit reaches the families of the most vulnerable sector of our community,” added the community chief. .