Municipality of Hernandarias signs important agreement with Organization of Culture Experience

Municipality of Hernandarias signs important agreement with Organization of Culture Experience

Nelson Cano, during the signing of the agreement with the OCE.

The mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, in an effort to promote important alliances for the benefit of the citizens of Hernandarias, participated in the signing of an agreement with the Organization of Cultural Experience (OCE), which offers interesting programs such as Work & Travel Spain, Work & Study Ireland, Work & Travel USA, for the study of languages ​​in several countries.

They were present for the signing of the agreement, in addition to the community chief, Larissa González, in charge of the Youth Secretariat, Oscar Cohene, institutional director of the OCE and his representative Cecilia Silva.

It should be noted that other agreements were also signed with the Paulina Merlo Training and Training Institute, Edumatica Informática, and the Gloria Cardozo Higher Technical Institute, which represent options for young people.

