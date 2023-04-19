Municipality of Lima prohibits “windshield wipers” on the streets, after homicide





The Municipality of Lima made official this April 19, 2023 the prohibition of activities of the “wiper washer«, people who clean the windows of cars, in the streets of the city, after one of them murdered a driver for refusing their services.

The municipal ordinance that prohibits windshield cleaning services or other parts of vehicles in the metropolitan area of ​​Lima was published this Wednesday in the official newspaper El Peruano, after the municipal council approved it last Friday to combat the citizen insecurity.

Several districts of Lima announced similar measures in the midst of the indignation that it generated in the Peruvian capital the murder of Gian Marco Caro, a taxi driver who was at a crossroads in the center of Lima on April 5, by the Venezuelan citizen José Alberto Jirón who was washing car windshields.

Caro refused to let Jirón clean the windows of her vehicle and it he reacted violently and stuck a pair of scissors into his chestwhich caused his death.

The National Police detained the suspect and the Peruvian Justice imposed eight months of pretrial detention while being processed by homicide.

The municipal ordinance prohibits the activities of windshield wipers on express, arterial, collector and road interchanges in Metropolitan Lima and on local roads in the historic center.

It ensures that its purpose is to safeguard the health, integrity and safety of the drivers and occupants of the vehicles that transit in the Peruvian capital, “who see their safety threatened by people who, transgressing traffic regulations, enter the roads” to work offering to wash windshields or other parts of vehicles.

This type of activities have proliferated in many busy streets of Limawhich are also the focus of common crime, such as the snatching of cell phones and other valuables.

The norm will enter into force on Thursday, April 20 and empowers the 43 districts of the province of Lima to regulate the provisions to adopt this ordinance in their local roads.

In this sense, the Citizen Security and Inspection departments of the Lima municipality will be in charge of the operations to comply with the norm, with the support of the National Police and the Public Ministry. EFE

Photo: Infobae