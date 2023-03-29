“With the affixing of the plaque in this garden Mario Paciolla becomes part of the public history of our city for a defense of truth and justice – emphasized the– It is a small gesture with which the city bears witness not only to its closeness to the family, which is still in the dark and has not found the reasons for an unacceptable and painful event, but it is also the day in which the city remembers Mario, a young Neapolitan who worked for peace in a difficult place in the world and who gave his life in a context of war. It is necessary to be at the side of the family, we are following the situation very closely“.

“Mario would have turned 36 today – he has declared Anna Motta, mother of Mario Paciolla – his short but intense life is for us a source of pride for what he sowed. Even today, some time after his death, there are many testimonies of people who knew and loved him. This plaque affixed here, in this place where he enjoyed himself but where he also forged lasting friendships, has an important emotional meaning for us. This is a difficult moment for us, when we want to close the case on Mario’s affair. We reaffirm that the death of our son is a clear homicide and it is to affirm this absolute certainty that we ask for everyone’s support. Talking about Human Rights today is more necessary than ever, reiterating that the right to the Truth for the relatives of the victims remains the absolute first right but which unfortunately is denied in 80% of cases.”

The ceremony was attended by, among others, the

President of the V Clementina Cozzolino Municipalityil secretary of PER People and the Community Giuseppe Iracepromoter of affixing the plate, the city ​​councilor Sergio D’Angelo e Désirée Klain, spokesperson for Articolo21 Campania who announced a project in schools to keep the memory of Mario Paciolla alive.