Municipality of Naples – Agreement between the Municipality, associations and foundations to reopen the Fontanelle Cemetery

The fundamental interventions that will lead to the reopening of the Fontanelle Cemetery were presented this morning



The initiative, moderated by the journalist Conchita Sannino, was attended by the mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi, the archbishop of Naples Domenico Battaglia, Mario Donatiello and Susy Galeone of the La Paranza cooperative, the president of the San Gennaro community foundation Pasquale Calemme and, in connection, the general manager of the “Con il Sud” Foundation Marco Imperiale and the president of “Altra Napoli” onlus Ernesto Albanese, representing organizations and associations that have taken an active part in the recovery of the ancient tuff quarry in the Sanità district , for centuries used as an ossuary.

The municipal administration has chosen the formula of public-private partnership, entrusting, through a public tender, the management to the La Paranza cooperative which already takes care of the Catacombs of San Gennaro and San Gaudioso.

The reopening should take place for the beginning of next year. Other redevelopment interventions are also planned for the whole area which will concern the churchyard of the parish of Santa Maria del Carmine alle Fontanelle, access to the cemetery and the squares, according to the project signed by Renzo Piano’s work group.

“We have started a process to return to use a place of great value, which has been closed for years. There were problems of instability and safety. We have followed an innovative path – explained the Mayor Manfredi– with investments made partly by the Municipality and partly by private individuals and foundations. This will allow the enhancement of the site, the creation of work and a qualified use by tourists.

The entrance ticket, the maximum cost of which will be 10 euros, will cover management, maintenance and safety costs. We will guarantee the possibility of visiting it for free for the elderly and children and the same goes for the residents of the III Municipality, in respect of the cemetery’s vocation as a place of worship”.

“I’m here to put my face next to these guys who are committed to an opportunity, to a positive life alternative -he has declared Monsignor Battaglia–. In this place inhabited by the forgotten dead, hope begins to dwell today. It is the hope of the whole community, full of life, that wants to ignite sparks of redemption. In this area too, life must be generated, hope and work must be built”.

“La Paranza will be the manager of the cemetery, but ours – he was keen to underline Susy Galleon– it is a community proposal because it will carry on this activity together with all the local associations, which have been dealing with valorisation and redemption for years. We are keen not only to make the cemetery accessible, but also to guarantee worship within this place, in synergy with the local Church, because it is part of the Neapolitan cultural heritage”.

