We inform you that with Executive Decree n.31 of 31 March 2023 – published in the BURC n. 25 of 04.03.2023- the Campania Region has approved the call for the assignment of contributions to supplement the rents referred to inart. 11 of Law 431/98 – year 2022.
Applications to participate may be submitted from 10.00 on 5/04/2023 and until 14.00 on 10/05/2023 by accessing the platform on the following link: https://www.territorio.regione.campania.it/news-blog/fitti-2022-pubblicato-ilbando-domande-entro-il-…
We also inform you that, to report any critical issues and request technical or administrative assistance from 5 April 2023 and until the closing date for the submission of applications, it will be possible to write to the following dedicated email: [email protected]
