Municipality of Naples – Assessor Fella Trapanese: clarity on the changes to the Citizenship Income

For these households, the basic income will be replaced in September with the new measure of support for training and work of 350 euros per month. These families received the message of suspension of the subsidy from INPS.

because in these hours in the offices of our Social Services in all the Municipalities hundreds of people are asking to be taken in charge.

The message is this: “Application for citizen’s income suspended as provided for by article 13 of law decree 20/23 pending possible taking over by social services”.

Let’s clarify this situation: it is useless to go to the Social Services.

Anyone who has lost their basic income and is considered employable, i.e. between 18 and 59 years of age, has no dependent disabled persons and no dependent minors, will be able to receive 350 euros per month as support for job training through branches of the Employment Centers and INPS.

People who are dependent on minors, who are over the age of sixty and who have disabled people in their family unit will still receive the basic income until December. From 1 January 2024, these people will receive a contribution of no less than 480 euros, again on recommendation from the Employment Center through a platform that will connect Employment Centers and Social Services.

I ask you not to go to the offices of our social services for this reason.

The social workers are on the side of the citizens, but in this case they can’t do anything because the taking charge of the citizens takes place through a platform that is managed first by the Employment Centers and then reaches the social services.

Persons able to work will be contacted by the Employment Centers and/or go to the offices of the Employment Centres, but not to the Social Services

