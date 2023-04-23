Municipality of Naples – “Be a Legend” project, first men and then champions

The social and sporting project is carried out by the Asd Milleculure Scherma, in collaboration with the Accademia dello Sport and the Remo, the NapolinMente Association and with the support of the Youth Department of the Municipality of Naples. The presentation was held in Palazzo San Giacomo in the presence of Councilor Chiara Marciani.

“Be a Legend”: objectives and activities The aim of the project is to help strengthen social cohesion, well-being and integrity of the communities and inhabitants of the districts of Soccavo, Pianura, Fuorigrotta and Bagnoli, through the promotion of free high-quality sports, social and training activities quality, accessible and inclusive for the weakest and most at risk groups.

“Be a Legend” focuses on the application and dissemination of the values ​​of Olympism, but also on the sharing of concepts such as respect, fair play, teamwork.

In order to achieve the goals of inclusion and integration of local communities, the activation of 19 free sports courses for citizens in 8 different sports disciplines is envisaged within the second largest structure in Naples, the Soccavo multifunctional exhaustion of available places.

Coordinator of sports activities is the Olympic champion, official and Knight of the Italian Republic, Diego Occhiuzziwho will lead two fencing courses, intended for children and younger people, together with Patrick Olive. The Olympic superlightweight champion of the 1980 Moscow Games, in addition to presiding over the lead institution, will also hold two boxing courses. Children and very young people will also have access to two karate courses activated thanks to the support of Sport and Health.

The blue rowing champion is also a partner of the project Joseph Del Gaudio which, with its Accademia del Remo, will teach 15 children and young people with disabilities all the secrets of indoor rowing.

In March there will also be courses for women, adults and the over 65s and free judo and taekwondo courses for the little ones.

Not just sport: services for citizensThe project aims to provide free services to the community not only in the sports field: the NapolinMente Association, partner of the initiative, will guarantee an after-school service and will support the project also in the summer months. Neighborhood meetings with expert nutritionists and sports legends are also scheduled, to bring citizens into dialogue with the excellence of blue and Campania sports.