Municipality of Naples – Bluexperience

For three days, the heart of the city of Naples will be the nerve center where workshops, debates and insights will be held on the impact of green travel and the weight that Italian cities have on the environment.Bluexperience thus renews its commitment to stimulate discussion on a national scale on the positive impact of sustainable mobility for the cities of the future.

“For the second year we welcome this event, this time on our beautiful seafront, because it is necessary to give the greatest possible importance to the sustainability of transport which is a very important issue in Naples as the future of the city, also from an urban and social point of view, it depends on the quality of the transports -said theCouncilor for Infrastructure Edoardo Cosenza– Naples must be a city that aspires to large pedestrianizations, many ZTLs, and can do so only when rapid mass transport (the subways) and then the whole outline of sustainable mobility micro-hubs reach levels of high reliability.

We are working on it, even if there is still a lot of work to do, and we are aiming to boost rapid mass transport, to reduce cars, especially those with low quality emissions.

In the long term, we aim to provide mass transport by rail to the entire metropolitan city, because Naples has less than one million inhabitants, but the metropolitan city has more than three million inhabitants, i.e. 5% of Italy and very many they move continuously from the metropolitan city to Naples. So to reduce the levels of pollution we must undoubtedly reduce car traffic and this is done with increasingly efficient green means of transport and this is the first point of the program of the Giunta Manfredi”.

An innovative and unique event of its kind, this year Bluexperience will once again host all sectors of sustainable mobility: automotive, light mobility, motorcycles, infrastructure with recharging solutions, energy, public and private transport.

The Show will have an expo area and an immersive area where it will be possible to test drive/ride on the Lungomare Caracciolo and a conference space in the Villa Pignatelli Museum

Il June 9, from 10at Villa Pignatelli Museum, the Bluexperience conference will be held: “Policies and technologies for sustainable mobility: challenges and solutions for the decarbonisation of transport”. A topic on which the Technical-Scientific Committee made up of professors and researchers from universities in the Campania region, with the participation of the Transport Cluster and MOST – National Center for Sustainable Mobility, has already been working for some time.

Three thematic macro-areas of study: planning and sustainable governance of the territory and of transport, with the participation of experts in the sector, representatives of the PA and representatives of the world of associations and businesses; vehicles, mobility services and technological development of the transport sector, with the contribution of manufacturers and collective transport companies but also of suppliers of innovative and sustainable mobility services; sustainable mobility projects, initiatives and good practices.

“The challenge -explains the director of Bluexperience Milena Mazza– it is double. We want to promote a new lifestyle with intelligent, zero-emission and connected travel, create new synergies with all the players in the system. Create more livable cities and transport that outline new mobility scenarios capable of improving air quality through the decarbonization process. We have a duty to make the general public aware of a turnaround that goes far beyond the sporadic use of a scooter: it is a question of working on a systemic and cultural change and to do so we need to focus on known sustainable models and houses exemplary studies. On the other hand -adds Mazza- we still intend to leave Naples. Significant initiatives for sustainable mobility have been made in the Campania region, and we will tell about them; in principle all epochal changes must start from a great spirit even before great resources, and for this reason we still believe that a new redemption can start from the south“.

Naturally, Bluexperience’s gaze is also directed towards the world and the challenges launched by the European Union, primarily that of reducing greenhouse gases emitted by transport by 2050.

The decarbonisation of transport is – among the macro-themes linked to environmental sustainability – the one in which interest has been very high in recent years. And that many are pursuing, not only at the community level but also at the national level.

Bluexperience is sponsored by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the Campania Region, the Municipality of Naples, MOST (National Center for Sustainable Mobility), Cluster Transport, ANFIA, ANIE Federation, Confindustria and MOTUS.