Municipality of Naples – Castel Nuovo opening to the public on 2 and 4 June 2023

The Monumental Complex of Castel Nuovo and its Civic Museum will be exceptionally open to the public on the day of Friday 2 June 2023 (Festa della Repubblica) from 08:00 (first entry: 08:30) to 18:30 (last entry: 17:00) and on the day of Sunday 4 June 2023 from 08:00 (first entry: 08:30) to 14:00 (last entry: 12:30). The entrance of tourists will be managed without online booking

