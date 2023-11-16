Municipality of Naples – Cinema in Naples, boom in productions and millionaire related industries

The Municipality of Naples strengthens its commitment to cinema and audiovisual. A new support strategy for the entire sector, desired by the mayor, is underway Gaetano Manfredi.

The role of Palazzo Fuga is confirmed as hub of creativity and, in particular, as a space intended for cinematographic productions. The Real Albergo dei Poveri, in fact, will host all the support activities for audiovisual filming set in Naples for the next three years. This will happen by exporting the consolidated management model of “Cohousing Cinema Naples”, so far created at Palazzo Cavalcanti in via Toledo. On an experimental basis, some rooms of the eighteenth-century monumental palace in Piazza Carlo III have already been granted for temporary use from April to November 2023 to the company “The Apartment” for the production and processing of the new film by Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino: in specifically, 7 already furnished rooms were made available for offices and 2 larger rooms for equipment and technical services. Sorrentino’s film alone generated an economic impact of over 8,000,000 euros on the territory of the Municipality of Naples, also including related activities, and involved a total of 2,300 units from Campania, including actors, extras and technical staff.

“To capitalize on the enormous potential of the audiovisual sector – he declares Sergio Locoratolocoordinator of cultural policies of the Municipality of Naples – we are about to replicate the virtuous model of the “Cohousing Cinema Napoli”, already tested with great success in other structures. We are thus giving a new life and intended use to some places in the city, with a broader perspective of valorisation and refunctionalisation of our material and immaterial heritage, in which culture is always at the centre. The economic data we are collecting demonstrates how the audiovisual sector represents an extraordinary driving force for economic development for the city. Furthermore, the move of film productions to Palazzo Fuga will contribute to the decongestation of the Historic Centre, producing a more organized management of the presence of crews in the city and, consequently, the improvement of urban liveability, to the benefit of citizens”.

"As municipal administration – he claims

Ferdinando Tozzidelegate of the Mayor of Naples for the music and audiovisual industry – we believe that the audiovisual sector is an important strategic asset for the development of the territory. We are, therefore, implementing a targeted strategy aimed at consolidating the strongly positive trend that Naples is experiencing as an ideal setting for the production of films, television series and commercials, both by structuring an increasingly wider range of services for productions and by developing with “guest” productions of the growth paths of local professionals and creating new training and professional prospects for the young generations”.

The “Cohousing Cinema Naples”, in addition to offering productions a unique welcome in Italy, presents itself as a place “open” to the city for training and cinema professions, intended above all for young professionals who will be able to interact and meet the great film and television industry here. The agreements stipulated with the hosted production companies allow, in fact, to create training opportunities for the new generations who want to undertake a professional path in the world of cinema and audiovisual. In 2023 alone there will be 13 masterclasses, in which around 400 students from the main film courses in the city took part, 14 internships activated at 4 different productions, Bronx Film (for casting and direction), The Apartment (for set design, costumes and direction) , Rain Dogs (for set design and direction) and Anemone Film (for production and direction), 3 pitching days with the companies The Apartment, Fandango and Indiana Production, in which 30 young filmmakers had the opportunity to participate. Furthermore, 30 students from the film courses at the Academy of Fine Arts in Naples were given the opportunity to visit the set of “L’Amica Geniale”. Between the end of 2023 and the first half of 2024, another 9 masterclasses and a pitching day with Indigo Film will take place.

Noteworthy are the goals achieved in recent years byCinema Office of the the municipality of Naples, which manages the “Cohousing Cinema Napoli”. From 1 January to 31 October 2023, the Office offered administrative support for the creation of 172 audiovisual and photographic products, including 37 films and 15 TV series made partially or entirely in Naples. Some of the most important Italian directors have chosen the Neapolitan city as a filming set: in addition to the aforementioned Paolo Sorrentino, Gabriele Salvatores, Pappi Corsicato, Cristina Comencini, Lina Sastri, Marco D’Amore, Ivan Cotroneo, Gianpaolo Morelli, Giulio Manfredonia, Claudio Giovannesi, Stefano Incerti, Saverio Costanzo, Ivan Silvestrini, Carmine Elia, Francesco Lettieri.

Since September, the Cinema Office has supported the filming of the film “Hey Joe” directed by Giovannesi starring James Franco, “Il Treno dei Bambini” by Cristina Comencini. Filming is currently underway for the series “Piedone”, inspired by the figure of Bud Spencer starring Salvatore Esposito, the films “I want to watch” directed by Stefano Incerti and “Mica è fault mia” produced by Indigo and HT Film and the documentary on Pino Daniele entitled “Nero a mezzo”, as well as fashion shootings, video clips, TV programs and various commercials.

