16
Page content
In this number:
– CIOE(‘) is born for Massimo Troisi’s 70th birthday
– Differentiated autonomy
– La Napoli
A magazine in digital format to tell Naples positively, to stimulate citizens and tourists to get to know it and live it better
In this number:
– Heart of Naples: from the past to the future
– Interview with councilor Vincenzo Santagada – “Clean Neighborhood” extraordinary washing and cleaning of the streets
– “SOttENCOppA” Neapolitan sonic carnival
– CIOE(‘) is born for Massimo Troisi’s 70th birthday
– Differentiated autonomy
– La Napoli
City Half Marathon
– What future for the assets confiscated from the mafias?