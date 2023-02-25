Home News Municipality of Naples – CittàComune, tell Naples in a positive way, to stimulate citizens and tourists to get to know it and live it better
Municipality of Naples – CittàComune, tell Naples in a positive way, to stimulate citizens and tourists to get to know it and live it better

Municipality of Naples – CittàComune, tell Naples in a positive way, to stimulate citizens and tourists to get to know it and live it better
A magazine in digital format to tell Naples positively, to stimulate citizens and tourists to get to know it and live it better

In this number:
– Heart of Naples: from the past to the future

– Interview with councilor Vincenzo Santagada – “Clean Neighborhood” extraordinary washing and cleaning of the streets


– “SOttENCOppA” Neapolitan sonic carnival

– CIOE(‘) is born for Massimo Troisi’s 70th birthday

– Differentiated autonomy

– La Napoli
City Half Marathon

– What future for the assets confiscated from the mafias?

