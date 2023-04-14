The first phase of “”, an initiative that involved over 60 streets in the ten Municipalities, in which radical cleaning interventions were carried out, with weeding, street sweeping, washing of the sidewalks and removal of the bells for cleaning the underlying areas; in some cases the intervention also involved the cleaning of the drains.

The intervention, coordinated by the Councilor for Health and Green with responsibility for livability and urban hygiene, Vincenzo Santagada, in collaboration with the Councilor for Municipal Police and Legality, Antonio De Iesu and in synergy with ASIA, Municipal Police and Municipalities, took place over 19 days and involved over 100 linear km of primary and secondary roads.