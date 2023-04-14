Home News Municipality of Naples – “Clean Quarter”: street washing and cleaning operations
The first phase of “Clean Neighborhood 2023”, an initiative that involved over 60 streets in the ten Municipalities, in which radical cleaning interventions were carried out, with weeding, street sweeping, washing of the sidewalks and removal of the bells for cleaning the underlying areas; in some cases the intervention also involved the cleaning of the drains.

The intervention, coordinated by the Councilor for Health and Green with responsibility for livability and urban hygiene, Vincenzo Santagada, in collaboration with the Councilor for Municipal Police and Legality, Antonio De Iesu and in synergy with ASIA, Municipal Police and Municipalities, took place over 19 days and involved over 100 linear km of primary and secondary roads.

In order to make the streets free for the aforementioned cleaning operations, n. 846 illegally parked vehicles (arranged with executive order n. 299/2023) and over 1100 reports were issued, of which 1048 for no parking, 33 for contravention of theart. 193 of the Highway Code (vehicle without insurance), 22 for abandonment of vehicles and another 19 for various violations.

Quartiere Pulito activities will resume on Wednesday 19 April according to the new calendar. Citizens are asked to collaborate by leaving the parking areas on the roads affected by the interventions free from cars from 7:00 to 12:00.

