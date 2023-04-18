Home » Municipality of Naples – Cohousing Pitching Day with Indiana Production
Municipality of Naples – Cohousing Pitching Day with Indiana Production

by admin
As part of the activities of the Cohousing Cinema Napoli, in collaboration with the Municipality of Naples, the production company Indiana Production invites writers between the ages of 18 and 35, residing in the Metropolitan City of Naples, who have not already made feature films of any kind to participate in the procedures referred to in the attached notice.

The Administration will collect the first 30 projects received and the companies will select 10 among these: the authors of the 10 final pitches selected will meet Gaia Brunelli, representative of the editorial sector of the Indiana Production company at the Cohousing Cinema Naples: an opportunity to illustrate their project .

For all the specific indications on the requirements and the different phases of the selection, please refer to the notice.

Deadline: 18 May 2023

