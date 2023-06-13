Home » Municipality of Naples – Competition “Behind Every Name None Other”
News

Municipality of Naples – Competition “Behind Every Name None Other”

by admin
Municipality of Naples – Competition “Behind Every Name None Other”
On the occasion of March Woman 2023the President of the City Council and the members of the Education and Equal Opportunities Council Commissions, have promoted a competition entitled “Behind Each Name None Other”, aimed at the lower secondary schools of Naples.

Participants were asked to choose a female figure who has been or still is a source of inspirationreference model and transmission of values, to which to dedicate an individual or group work, in the form of drawings, short essays, sculpture, painting, photography, poetry.

These are the winning works and the list of schools to which the authors belong.

IC 20 Villa Fleurent

Alessandra Testa, III A Mahsa Amini, Woman Courage – Freehand drawing

IC San Giovanni Bosco

Sabrina Mennillo, III D Samantha Cristoforetti, Another destination Freehand drawing
Sabrina Mennillo, III D Samantha Cristoforetti, Another destination – Freehand drawing

IC 53 First degree giant – Neghelli

Francesca De Cicco, Gabriella Lucioli, III B Rosa Parks, Freedom belongs to all Freehand drawing with quote
Francesca De Cicco, Gabriella Lucioli, III B Rosa Parks, Freedom belongs to all – Freehand drawing with quote

IC Statale 78 Cariteo Italico

Fabiana Cusati, Anna Clara Fiorile, Ludovica Pelliccia, III I Julia Ituma Digital graphic representation
Fabiana Cusati, Anna Clara Fiorile, Ludovica Pelliccia, III I Julia Ituma – Digital graphic representation

IC 76 Francesco Mastriani

Mariarosaria Civitelli, Matteo Cozzolino, Ludovica Cuciniello, Sara Rossi, IC Frida Kahlo, I paint flowers to keep them from dying Freehand drawing with poetry
Mariarosaria Civitelli, Matteo Cozzolino, Ludovica Cuciniello, Sara Rossi, IC Frida Kahlo, I paint flowers to keep them from dying – Freehand drawing with poetry

IC 20 Villa Fleurent

Rossella Dotolo, III C Rita Levi Montalcini Acrylic on canvas
Rossella Dotolo, III C Rita Levi Montalcini – Acrylic on canvas

SSS 1st grade Viale delle Acacie

III C “Women in the past, present and future” - Video
III C “Women in the past, present and future” – Video

IC State Gennaro Capuozzo

Nicoletta Cardillo, Chiara Di Giulio Cesare, III E Malala Yousafzai, My voice, our voice Graphic design/collage/freehand drawing
Nicoletta Cardillo, Chiara Di Giulio Cesare, III E Malala Yousafzai, My voice, our voice – Graphic design/collage/freehand drawing
See also  Councilor Lai speaks at the XV FIDAPA Prize "Emanuela Loi". Lai: "Educating respect and legality right from school"

SSS 1st degree Pirandello Svevo

II To Shirin Neshat and Shamsia Hassan, No More Women Without Rights Collage
II To Shirin Neshat and Shamsia Hassan, No more women without rights – Collage

IC Massimo Troisi

II B – III D Frida Kahlo - Multimedia elaboration
II B – III D Frida Kahlo – Multimedia elaboration

You may also like

How Bitcoin Can Help Secure Proof-of-Stake Blockchain Protocols...

The Lions settle for a goalless draw against...

Rescued girls confirmed that Wilson was with them

the reactions of passersby to the disappearance of...

Another bittersweet feast! – OujdaCity

Captured for manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearms

Farewell to Berlusconi, protagonist of Italian history.

Gimhae Startup Forum launched… Revitalization of innovative start-up...

Peasant leader who was kidnapped in Córdoba assassinated

Make every effort to do a good job...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy