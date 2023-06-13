Municipality of Naples – Competition “Behind Every Name None Other”

10
On the occasion of March Woman 2023the President of the City Council and the members of the Education and Equal Opportunities Council Commissions, have promoted a competition entitled “Behind Each Name None Other”, aimed at the lower secondary schools of Naples.
Participants were asked to choose a female figure who has been or still is a source of inspirationreference model and transmission of values, to which to dedicate an individual or group work, in the form of drawings, short essays, sculpture, painting, photography, poetry.
These are the winning works and the list of schools to which the authors belong.
IC 20 Villa Fleurent
- Alessandra Testa, III A Mahsa Amini, Woman Courage – Freehand drawing
IC San Giovanni Bosco
- Sabrina Mennillo, III D Samantha Cristoforetti, Another destination – Freehand drawing
IC 53 First degree giant – Neghelli
- Francesca De Cicco, Gabriella Lucioli, III B Rosa Parks, Freedom belongs to all – Freehand drawing with quote
IC Statale 78 Cariteo Italico
- Fabiana Cusati, Anna Clara Fiorile, Ludovica Pelliccia, III I Julia Ituma – Digital graphic representation
IC 76 Francesco Mastriani
- Mariarosaria Civitelli, Matteo Cozzolino, Ludovica Cuciniello, Sara Rossi, IC Frida Kahlo, I paint flowers to keep them from dying – Freehand drawing with poetry
IC 20 Villa Fleurent
- Rossella Dotolo, III C Rita Levi Montalcini – Acrylic on canvas
SSS 1st grade Viale delle Acacie
- III C “Women in the past, present and future” – Video
IC State Gennaro Capuozzo
- Nicoletta Cardillo, Chiara Di Giulio Cesare, III E Malala Yousafzai, My voice, our voice – Graphic design/collage/freehand drawing
SSS 1st degree Pirandello Svevo
- II To Shirin Neshat and Shamsia Hassan, No more women without rights – Collage
IC Massimo Troisi
- II B – III D Frida Kahlo – Multimedia elaboration