Municipality of Naples – Consultation of stakeholders for the revision and updating of the subsection “Corruption risks and transparency” of the PIAO
Consultation of stakeholders for the revision and updating of the subsection “Corruption risks and transparency” of the PIAO – three-year period 2023 – 2025.

Proposals and contributions must be sent exclusively to the e-mail addresses [email protected], to the attention of the Secretary General, Dr. Monica Cinque, Head of the prevention of corruption of the Municipality of Naples by 15 April 2023.
