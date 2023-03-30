6
Consultation of stakeholders for the revision and updating of the subsection “Corruption risks and transparency” of the PIAO – three-year period 2023 – 2025.
Proposals and contributions must be sent exclusively to the e-mail addresses [email protected], to the attention of the Secretary General, Dr. Monica Cinque, Head of the prevention of corruption of the Municipality of Naples by 15 April 2023.
