Municipality of Naples – Councilor Baretta’s report on the 2022 management report

This morning, May 3, the councilor for the budget Pier Paolo Baretta presented a report to the competent council commission on the 2022 management reportthe document that summarizes the results of the economic and financial management of the municipal administration.

The analysis of the critical aspects of the report allows for the evaluation of corrective actions to further restore the Municipality’s accounts.

Among the initiatives that are being studied is also a compensation measure to mitigate the effects of the forthcoming adjustment of the tariffs of the Tari.

Satisfaction was expressed with the full use of the eight million euros reserved from the municipal budget to the ten municipalities for maintenance work.