Home » Municipality of Naples – Councilor Baretta’s report on the 2022 management report
News

Municipality of Naples – Councilor Baretta’s report on the 2022 management report

by admin
Municipality of Naples – Councilor Baretta’s report on the 2022 management report
Page content

This morning, May 3, the councilor for the budget Pier Paolo Baretta presented a report to the competent council commission on the 2022 management reportthe document that summarizes the results of the economic and financial management of the municipal administration.
The analysis of the critical aspects of the report allows for the evaluation of corrective actions to further restore the Municipality’s accounts.
Among the initiatives that are being studied is also a compensation measure to mitigate the effects of the forthcoming adjustment of the tariffs of the Tari.
Satisfaction was expressed with the full use of the eight million euros reserved from the municipal budget to the ten municipalities for maintenance work.

See also  EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Revenue and earnings development in the first quarter of 2023 significantly above previous year's level

You may also like

New diplomatic crisis between Italy and France

A policewoman managed to neutralize a criminal

Monterrey, Tauramena, Villanueva and Orocué in dengue epidemic

Waitress beaten and scarred, ex-boyfriend remains behind bars...

Southeastern parishes, “drown” with garbage – breaking latest...

This Saturday, May 6: First Local Development Planning...

Does the figure of the de facto administrator...

Who is Who – Top 100 international winners...

Ministry of Finance reaffirms oil extraction in Colombia

ECB rate hike in May — idealista/news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy