On the occasion of the Easter festivities there are numerous initiatives and opportunities to visit theA weekend to be spent in the open air, strolling in the historic center and visiting the numerous and splendid city monuments.

In particular, the opening of the will be ensured Castel Nuovo/Maschio Angioino Sunday from 9.00 to 13.30 and Monday until 18.30.

The PAN – Palazzo delle Arti in Naples, located in the eighteenth-century Palazzo Roccella, will be open for the entire weekend from 9.30 to 20.30with the exception of Easter Sunday which closes at 14.00.

On Saturday morning only, however, the magnificent Monumental Complex of the Annunziata will be open, while the Church of San Severo al Pendino can be visited until 7.00 pm.

Please note that Castel dell’Ovo remains closed to the public for maintenance work.