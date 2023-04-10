Home News Municipality of Naples – Cultural sites open and usable for citizens and tourists at Easter
News

Municipality of Naples – Cultural sites open and usable for citizens and tourists at Easter

by admin
Municipality of Naples – Cultural sites open and usable for citizens and tourists at Easter
On the occasion of the Easter festivities there are numerous initiatives and opportunities to visit the places of culture and art in the city. A weekend to be spent in the open air, strolling in the historic center and visiting the numerous and splendid city monuments.

In particular, the opening of the will be ensured Castel Nuovo/Maschio Angioino Sunday from 9.00 to 13.30 and Monday until 18.30.

The PAN – Palazzo delle Arti in Naples, located in the eighteenth-century Palazzo Roccella, will be open for the entire weekend from 9.30 to 20.30with the exception of Easter Sunday which closes at 14.00.

On Saturday morning only, however, the magnificent Monumental Complex of the Annunziata will be open, while the Church of San Severo al Pendino can be visited until 7.00 pm.

Please note that Castel dell’Ovo remains closed to the public for maintenance work.

See also  Bear in mind Yin Yin's entrustment to inherit the red gene and strive to achieve the all-round development of morality, intelligence, physique, beauty and labor - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Iranian delegation goes to Saudi Arabia

One dead and 39 injured after accident in...

Hi Fiorella | Formez PA

D1 Lonato / J23: For his return to...

Petro points to the ‘Government of Change’ as...

Two-factor authentication, In Italy only 13% of companies...

The 4 most common mistakes in English presentations

authorities imposed 455 summonses for transit and attended...

Signed program agreement for the revitalization of the...

Zamalek defeats the National Bank and jumps to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy