Municipality of Naples – Dialogues on Living 7,8,13 June 2023, Naples

The home emergency is a topic that has returned, after years, of national importance. The Municipality of Naples has joined a network of local administrations which in recent weeks have advanced aframework law for Public Residential Construction, a policy of free assignment to Municipalities of unused state or para-state entities properties, the refinancing of the National Lease Fund and the National Morosi Incolpevoli Fund, a national law regulating tourist platforms and a national measure that structurally recognizes the housing emergency and homelessness.

Like other large cities, Naples presents important criticalities on the subject of living: a phenomenon which in its most critical expressions is of interest homeless peoplebut which transversally concerns the diffusion of forms of employment illegitimate, of difficulty accessing the house popular, in payment of taxes and access to rental market by students, young workers, single income households and middle classes in general.

The municipal administration is engaged in various regeneration processes of the residential heritage, some of which are subject to financing PNRR and extremely significant for the return of housing dignity to communities affected for decades, such as the Vele di Scampia, Taverna del Ferro, lot P of Scampia, the “Bipiani” and lot 10 of Ponticelli. By adhering to institutional initiatives promoted by other Italian cities, the Municipality of Naples therefore wants to offer a space for discussion and comparison articulated in various moments, whose intent is to treat living as a platform for integrated policies that hold together the redevelopment of living environments and programs to accompany and take charge of the communities.