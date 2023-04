With executive provision n. 5 of 14/04/2023 the deadlines have been extended

art.

for the online submission of applications for participation in the selection for the assignment of collaboration assignments with self-employment contracts pursuant to7, co.6 of Legislative Decree 165/2001, for the implementation of interventions using the resources of the PNRR, the PNC and the Fund to support PNRR objectives.

The new deadline is atlle at 24:00 on 04/28/2023