Home » Municipality of Naples – Extraction, in IT mode, of the names of the holders of offices in private entities under public control to be subjected to the verification of the truthfulness of the declarations made pursuant to art. 20 of Legislative Decree 39/2013
News

Municipality of Naples – Extraction, in IT mode, of the names of the holders of offices in private entities under public control to be subjected to the verification of the truthfulness of the declarations made pursuant to art. 20 of Legislative Decree 39/2013

by admin

Page content

We inform you that on 25/07/2023 at 10:00, at the Cabinet Service Office, located on the second floor of Palazzo San Giacomo – Naples, 15% of the names of the subjects to whom the municipal administration has conferred tasks, currently in progress, with private entities under public control will be drawn, in order to carry out the necessary checks on the veracity of the declarations made by them, as required by measure MG3 – phase 6 – of the PIAO (Integrated Plan of Activities and Organization) 2023-2025, approved with City Council Resolution no. 238 of 18 July 2023.

See also  Adriano Panzironi is a candidate for the elections: "We want to behead the health department"

You may also like

Blueberry and arugula salad recipe

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramírez in Critical Condition...

14 houses and 3 barns turned to ashes...

Farewell to the iconic blue bird

CCP Military in Turmoil: Major Adjustments and Purges...

Individual evaluation as a human resource management tool

This July 28 is the deadline to pay...

“Secure user data”

7 people were evacuated in the case regarding...

Edicto Ciro Cetre Guerrero – Chocó7días.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy