Municipality of Naples – Extraction, in IT mode, of the names of the holders of offices in private entities under public control to be subjected to the verification of the truthfulness of the declarations made pursuant to art. 20 of Legislative Decree 39/2013

We inform you that on 25/07/2023 at 10:00, at the Cabinet Service Office, located on the second floor of Palazzo San Giacomo – Naples, 15% of the names of the subjects to whom the municipal administration has conferred tasks, currently in progress, with private entities under public control will be drawn, in order to carry out the necessary checks on the veracity of the declarations made by them, as required by measure MG3 – phase 6 – of the PIAO (Integrated Plan of Activities and Organization) 2023-2025, approved with City Council Resolution no. 238 of 18 July 2023.

