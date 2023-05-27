Home » Municipality of Naples – Extraordinary municipal council on Naples and the 2030 Agenda of the United Nations
Municipality of Naples – Extraordinary municipal council on Naples and the 2030 Agenda of the United Nations

by admin
The Council unanimously approved the motion “2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals”

Unanimously approved the motion “Goals for Sustainable Development Agenda 2030” by the City Council, chaired by Vincenza Amato, meeting in extraordinary session at the Sala dei Baroni of the Maschio Angioino at the request of Mayor Gaetano Manfredi.

The extraordinary session of the City Council opened the initiatives that will be held in Naples as part of the #TogetherforSDG campaign, promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, together with FAO, the European Commission, the UN SDG Action Campaign, the CIHEAM Iamb of Bari and Save the Children.

