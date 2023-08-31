Municipality of Naples – Festival of the Lilies of Barra 2023

From 31 August to 25 September, after a three-year break, the Festa dei Gigli di Barra returns, a traditional and eagerly awaited event for the whole neighborhood.An event that has its roots in the history and culture of the area (in Barra there are traces of the Festival as early as 1822), which defines the identity of the neighborhood and which from this year can also count on the intervention of the Municipality of Naples through the birth of the foundation “Lilies of Barra”.

The demonstration colors, with banners and flags, alleys and streets of the district. Young and old alike come together for the finishing touches needed to bring the main event to life: the lily paradethe salient moment of the event, together with the parade of folkloric and allegorical floats to which a year of work was dedicated to setting up, just like for the creation of the Lilies.

Faith, culture, art and creative expression of the Neapolitan popular tradition and in particular of the Barra district merge into the festival, strongly identifying with the community in which it was born.

