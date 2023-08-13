Home » Municipality of Naples – Free umbrellas on the beach, after via Caracciolo the service is also activated at the municipal lido of Bagnoli
Municipality of Naples – Free umbrellas on the beach, after via Caracciolo the service is also activated at the municipal lido of Bagnoli

Municipality of Naples – Free umbrellas on the beach, after via Caracciolo the service is also activated at the municipal lido of Bagnoli

Ten umbrellas which, starting from Wednesday, are placed daily in via Caracciolo.
In Bagnoli, where the service is active from today (Thursday 10 August), 12 umbrellas are positioned on the solarium which, thanks to a platform system, is also easily accessible by people with reduced mobility. Another 28 are instead placed on the beach.

The personnel of Napoli Servizi in via Caracciolo and that of the Sea Protection Service in Bagnoli take care of the placement, removal and custody.
The Administration’s commitment to improve well-being and accessibility on public beaches continues -said theCouncilor for Infrastructures, Mobility and Civil Protection, with responsibility for Sea Protection, Edoardo CosenzaIn via Caracciolo, access for the disabled has been completed with the provision of a job chair which also allows those with mobility problems to enter the water”.

It’s an unforgettable summer for our city. I am happy because Naples – underlined theCouncilor for Welfare and Social Services Luca Fella Trapanesebecomes increasingly accessible and welcoming. I hope that people keep this equipment in the best possible way and that they respect the common good”.

