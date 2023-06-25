Home » Municipality of Naples – From Friday 23 June 2023: Antonio Marras for Naples
Municipality of Naples – From Friday 23 June 2023: Antonio Marras for Naples

The installation by Antonio Marras kicks off the programming of contemporary Naples, These ghosts of mine curated by Vincenzo Trione, conceived for the spaces of Vicoletto San Pietro a Majella and the Rampe del Salvatore and created in collaboration with the University of Naples Federico II, the Academy of Fine Arts of Naples, FOQUS-Fondazione Quartieri Spagnoli and the San Pietro Conservatory in Majella, which will be inaugurated on Friday 23 June at 7.15 pm at the Rampe del Salvatore (access from via Tari).

From June 2023 in Naples contemporary art returns to the fore thanks to the rich programming of exhibitions and installations wanted by the mayor Gaetano Manfredi, under the title Contemporary Naples, curated by Vincenzo Trione, adviser to the mayor for contemporary art and museums.

The second appointment in the programming is an installation intended for a significant area of ​​the city centre. It’s about the Venus of rags Of Michelangelo Pistoletto (Biella, 1933): a monumental work, conceived for Piazza Municipio by one of the greatest Italian exponents of contemporary art internationally recognized. The intervention is part of the urban redevelopment process which sees the involvement of high-profile artists from all over the world and personalities of different generations, active in the area, called to intervene in squares, streets, cloisters, neighborhoods.

The installation is created in collaboration with Cittadellarte – Fondazione Pistoletto.

