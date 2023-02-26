Home News Municipality of Naples – In the Caruso Museum which will open its doors in Naples also his birth and death certificates. Collaboration between the Municipality and the Museum for 150 years of tenor birth
Among the many memorabilia that will be exhibited at the Caruso Museum which will open its doors in a few months, there will also be the birth and death certificates of the tenor. The documents have been kept up to now in the Municipality archive and the possibility of exhibiting them in the Museum, through a loan, is the result of the collaboration between the Municipal Administration and the Museum.

The agreement was sanctioned on the occasion of a lesson-concert in honor of Caruso to celebrate the 150th anniversary of his birth in the rooms of the MeMus Museum of the San Carlo Theater with Mayor Gaetano Manfredi, Luciano Pituello and Ugo Piovano, the director of Palazzo Reale, Mario Epifani and the curator of the Caruso Museum, Laura Valente.

“The Caruso Museum has been awaited for many years – said the mayor, Gaetano Manfredi – is a great recognition to an extraordinary artist who represented Italy in the world and was a great bridge between Italy and the United States and finally in his city, which he loved so much, he has that great recognition and that great representation of its history and its art. I thank Minister Sangiuliano who is strongly supporting and pushing this project for which we will make available all the documentation in our possession to add to the many memorabilia and documents that will be collected”.

The Caruso Museum will be the first national museum dedicated to one of the greatest tenors of all time. A single large space, the monumental Sala Dorica, will host not just a mere exhibition of memorabilia but a veritable wonder room with 3D animations and multimedia platforms, music and film stations and installations, a kaleidoscope of effects aimed at a heterogeneous audience it will involve enthusiasts, insiders and visitors from all over the world. The synergy with a special donor, Luciano Pituello, who with his association Museo Enrico Caruso-Centro Studi Carusiani of Milan, has dedicated his entire life to collecting memorabilia and original engravings and who has decided to donate most of the rare materials owned by the Museum as an act of generous sharing of a definitive project on the great tenor.

During the event, the students of the Boccioni-Palizzi high school of Naples performed a repertoire resulting from the study they conducted on the occasion of the celebrations in honor of the great tenor. The concert lesson was also an opportunity to listen to Caruso’s voice from original records on historic gramophones.

