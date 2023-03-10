Home News Municipality of Naples – Inauguration of the new Piazza Vittoria
Municipality of Naples – Inauguration of the new Piazza Vittoria

by admin
Tomorrow – Saturday 11 March, at 12.00, in Piazza Vittoria – the Mayor Gaetano Manfredi, together with the Councilor for the Environment Vincenzo Santagada and the President of the First Municipality Giovanna Mazzone, will meet the representatives of the 100% Naples Projects & Crowdfunding, led by the president Ettore Morra, to inaugurate the recovery of the areas recently entrusted to them: Piazza Vittoria and Piazza della Repubblica.

The redevelopment was completed in the last few days with the completion of the irrigation systems, the redevelopment of the turf and the planting of new tree species consistent with the existing system; the cleaning of the tuff curbs and the recovery of the benches have completed the overall extraordinary redevelopment of these important areas which will be followed by ordinary maintenance, including sweeping, which will contribute to maintaining the decorum of the two squares.

The redevelopment of these sites is in addition to those being completed at the roundabout diazai Mergellina Gardensa
Sannazzaro Square, Charles III square e National Square.

Such a virtuous example of collaboration between administration and associationsin this case with the 100% Naples Projects & Crowdfunding Association, achieves the achievement of an important objective made possible thanks above all to the teamwork activated with the Municipalities, with the Environmental Police and with Asia.

In this way, entire long-forgotten areas are returned to Neapolitan citizens, but very important for their beauty and functionality in the awareness that urban decorum and greenery must be considered strategic infrastructures for a city that needs to regenerate itself like Naples, for the creation of well-being, employment, wealth.

