The redevelopment was completed in the last few days with the completion of the irrigation systems, the redevelopment of the turf and the planting of new tree species consistent with the existing system; the cleaning of the tuff curbs and the recovery of the benches have completed the overall extraordinary redevelopment of these important areas which will be followed by ordinary maintenance, including sweeping, which will contribute to maintaining the decorum of the two squares.

The redevelopment of these sites is in addition to those being completed at the roundabout diazai Mergellina Gardensa

Sannazzaro Square, Charles III square e National Square.

Such a virtuous example of collaboration between administration and associationsin this case with the 100% Naples Projects & Crowdfunding Association, achieves the achievement of an important objective made possible thanks above all to the teamwork activated with the Municipalities, with the Environmental Police and with Asia.

In this way, entire long-forgotten areas are returned to Neapolitan citizens, but very important for their beauty and functionality in the awareness that urban decorum and greenery must be considered strategic infrastructures for a city that needs to regenerate itself like Naples, for the creation of well-being, employment, wealth.